Even bad girls have good in them. Viewers have seen a different side of Nicole as of late and Arianne Zucker recently sat down with Soap Opera Digest to talk about the Salem character’s big transformation. Since Nicole first came on the scene in 1998, fans have been used to her getting tangled up in various crimes, including blackmail, kidnapping, attempted murder and let’s not forget bigamy, which she committed twice when she married Lucas then Victor while legally married to Trent Robbins.

