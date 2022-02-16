ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 things to know about the founder of Meditech

Cover picture for the articleNeil Pappalardo, chair and founder of Meditech, has led the company to becoming one of the leading EHR vendors and has been a part of the company's creation and evolution...

beckershospitalreview.com

Meet the executives of Epic: 14 execs to know

Epic gathered talent from multidisciplinary fields to lead its executive team. Ms. Faulkner is CEO and founder of Epic Systems. She created the company with $70,000. Now the company is worth about $3.3 billion. Carl Dvorak, president. Mr. Dvorak stepped into his role in January 2013. He also serves on...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Highly anticipated COVID-19 antivirals now sit on shelves

Federal data suggests at-home COVID-19 antiviral pills aren't turning out to be the highly demanded game changers health experts anticipated, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported Feb. 11. In December, the FDA issued emergency use authorizations for Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir. At the time, physicians and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Harvard Health

Study: More negative words used in Black patient medical records

Medical records of Black patients are much more likely to contain negative descriptions than records of white patients, according to a new study that appeared in the February 2022 issue of Health Affairs, which focused on racism and health. Experts are concerned that such descriptions could bias other physicians who see the records against Black patients.
HARVARD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
beckershospitalreview.com

5 stats on burnout among infectious disease physicians

About half of infectious disease physicians reported being burned out last year, according to Medscape's Infectious Disease Physicians Lifestyle & Burnout Report published Feb. 18. Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021. About 1 percent of the respondents were infectious disease physicians. Five...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 C-suite roles in higher demand at health systems

Hospitals and health systems need the best possible talent in the C-suite as they tackle a wide range of healthcare issues. At the same time, they face challenges in the labor market amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as workforce and financial challenges. Take turnover with executives,...
HEALTH
cbs19news

UVA Health unveils new all-inclusive orthopedic facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has unveiled a medical center that could inspire health systems across the country. It's one of the nation's largest outpatient orthopedic centers that has everything a patient would need for care. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday was the finish...
HEALTH SERVICES
HackerNoon

5 Best Cybersecurity Practices for the Healthcare Industry

In 2021, data breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest, with an average cost of USD 9.23 million. Cybersecurity in healthcare industry is vital. This article discusses five key cybersecurity best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare. Ongoing risk assessment enables healthcare organizations to harden their security posture and avert costly data breaches. The increasing use of IoT devices such as smart elevators, HVAC systems, remote patient monitoring systems, etc., has led to the creation of connected IoT infrastructures. Any attack on IoT devices has devastating impacts on the entire operation of the healthcare organization.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare was Walmart's fastest-growing comp business in Q4: 5 things to know

Despite inflation pressures, Walmart beat expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings report published Feb. 17, with a strong performance from its healthcare branch. The total revenue for the quarter rose to $152.9 billion, up 0.5 percent. The total revenue for the year sat at $572.8 billion, up 2.4 percent. Walmart U.S....
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

6 ways clinicians can fight telemedicine fatigue

Some clinicians spend consecutive hours each day conducting telehealth appointments or holding online meetings, which can lead to a type of burnout called telemedicine fatigue. Here are six steps clinicians can take to combat the condition, according to a report published Feb. 14 in MDLinx. Prepare your workspace and eliminate...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New year, new processes: Tips for forms automation success

The numerous forms that healthcare providers use are essential for collecting and sharing data. Yet many organizations continue to rely on process-clogging, labor-intensive, error-prone paper forms. In a webinar hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by Interlace Health, Interlace Health's senior solutions manager, Dessiree Paoli, discussed the paper-forms problem and...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Keynote Speakers Can Help Improve Company Culture

Use external experts to facilitate challenging conversations and create a culture of openness. Hiring and retention challenges companies face right now are hammering home what should have always been clear: corporate culture is everything. In 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 25 percent percent voluntary turnover rate across...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

18 data points that make EHRs attractive to hackers

An increasing share of cybercriminals are targeting EHRs, HHS warned healthcare providers in a Feb. 17 threat brief. “It is recommended that healthcare leaders shift their focus by moving beyond a prevention strategy and creating a proactive preparedness plan," HHS said in the brief. The brief detailed why EHRs are...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner and Social Security partner to improve disability claims

Cerner entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to help simplify patient disability benefits claims through clinical electronic health record retrieval. The agreement aims to speed up the transfer of relevant, patient-directed medical records from health systems to the SSA, according to a Feb. 17 press release.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

R1 sees 16% revenue jump, inks new provider contracts

Revenue cycle management provider R1 RCM, which added several new clients this year, saw its revenue increase 16 percent year over year to $1.5 billion in 2021. After factoring in expenses, R1's net income reached $97.2 million, down 17 percent compared to 2020. R1 said the net income decrease was due to a $55.7 million gain on business disposition, and without the gain its net income would have been 58.3 percent higher than in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beckershospitalreview.com

What 5 studies say about telehealth's potential to shrink health disparities

Telehealth use has exploded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and created a host of potential ways to improve care delivery, most notably by offering patients more convenience in managing chronic conditions and access to timely healthcare. The healthcare industry is paying close attention to virtual care's role in...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How group purchasing organizations buttressed the supply chain during the pandemic

Policy makers are now assessing pandemic experiences from the healthcare supply chain, and seeking insights on how to harden the pipeline of essential medical products against unpredictable disruptions and unanticipated demands common to a Covid scale epidemic. Supply disruptions threatened beleaguered providers- and the very fabric of the American health...
PUBLIC HEALTH

