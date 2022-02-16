6 things to know about the founder of Meditech

In 2021, data breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest, with an average cost of USD 9.23 million. Cybersecurity in healthcare industry is vital. This article discusses five key cybersecurity best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare. Ongoing risk assessment enables healthcare organizations to harden their security posture and avert costly data breaches. The increasing use of IoT devices such as smart elevators, HVAC systems, remote patient monitoring systems, etc., has led to the creation of connected IoT infrastructures. Any attack on IoT devices has devastating impacts on the entire operation of the healthcare organization.

