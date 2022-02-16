ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 bed, 3 bath, no garage door: The unlikely woes holding up home building

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Garage doors are a nightmare,” said Rick Palacios Jr., the director of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting. If you had to rank the headaches homebuilders face, he said, “garage doors are the worst...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

FYI: The Garage Door Shortage Is Real

The pandemic has disrupted, well, virtually every area of our lives. And there are a couple of words you've likely heard going around a lot in the past year or so: supply chain. The average shopper might not have thought about it before, but when things slowed, the results were...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Garage Doors Are Hard To Come By

The photo of a garage with plywood for a door published recently by the Wall Street Journal got everyone’s attention. There’s a shortage of garage doors. That is the most visible example of an ongoing annoyance home builders across the country are still experiencing. Jim Dutton, KTRH host...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Building#Brookfield Properties#Single Family Homes#Garage Doors#North America#C E O
HGTV

How to Build an End Table With a Built-in Pet Bed

We used a single piece of plywood to create this cozy, contemporary piece of furniture for pets and people. This simple project is perfect for beginner woodworkers. Use a tape measure to determine proper height, width and depth for your table in relation to the furniture that will surround it.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
PopSugar

Our Favorite Finds From the Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Cooking Event

Everyone has a different idea of what a dream kitchen looks like, but the goal is the same: A tidy, organized space; tools and appliances that help you cook efficiently; and a setup that makes cooking, entertaining, and eating a pleasure. If you've been wanting to upgrade your kitchen, now's...
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cape Gazette

Reasons to Replace Your Garage Door

Garage doors can experience wear and tear from years of daily use. Parts can eventually wear out, which can create safety hazards and security risks. At some point, replacing a garage door makes more sense than repairing it. When to Consider Buying a New Garage Door. An automatic garage door...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTVR-TV

West Shore Home Updates Your Bath

RICHMOND, Va. -- Protecting your family from slips and falls in the shower or bath is a priority. Vance Averette, General Manager at West Shore Home, tells us how West Shore Home can upgrade your bath or shower this spring. Their consultations include options for safety features that will keep your family safe and comfortable for years to come. West Shore Home makes it easy to get started. Call 804-532-4987 to make an appointment today. You can also find them on the web at westshorehome.com and follow them on social media @westshorehome.
RICHMOND, VA
marthastewart.com

Take Up to $100 Off Vacuums and Mops During Bed, Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all of the areas in your home, your floors gather the most dirt and debris. Cleaning them on a regular basis can help preserve their quality and keep them looking their best. During Bed, Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale, you can bring home the vacuums and mops you need to clean and protect your floors at a lower cost. The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum in Black ($549.99, originally $649.99, bedbathbeyond.com) cleans the entire home of dust and allergens with the its smart-suction technology that allows for a precise clean. Keep your floors free of spills and stains with the Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System ($99.99, originally $139.99, bedbathbeyond.com) that allows you to control the amount of steam that comes out of the mop. Plus, it kills up to 99.9 percent of household bacteria. Here, shop vacuums and mops for every type of flooring, including hardwood floors, carpets, and more.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy