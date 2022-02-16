ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE PUBLISHER | Fairness in the NFL

By Ned Seaton
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

The lawsuit brought by a Black former head coach against the National Football League brings up a very large issue: Is fairness a matter of process, or is it a matter of outcomes?

Brian Flores is suing, having been passed over for the vacant New York Giants job. He says his interview for that job was just a sham. He’s also suing on other grounds; he was fired as the head coach of the Dolphins despite posting back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, Miami’s first since 2003.

The NFL for many years has operated with a policy that a minority coach has to be interviewed for all head-coach openings. That’s known as the Rooney Rule; it led to a growth in the number of Black head coaches over the years.

Those numbers have diminished more recently, a trend that Mr. Flores and others contend proves lingering racism. Some advocacy organizations have even called for getting rid of the Rooney Rule, saying it’s not good enough.

It’s really a microcosm of an important debate: Is fairness in the process good enough, or is fairness really only evidenced by equality of results?

It’s hard to fathom NFL franchises acting overtly racist. In the NFL, the coach and the players are hired to do one thing: Win games. Whether your coach is Mike Tomlin or Andy Reed, they are hired and fired based primarily on a won-loss record.

So the question becomes: Is there a systemic racism, an inadvertent racism, at work? And if so, is that sort of racism sufficiently counteracted with the Rooney Rule?

The answer is: Probably yes to both. Teams and generally managed by old white men tend – even inadvertently – to hire coaches who look like them. So what is to be done about that? Well, I think that the Rooney Rule is in fact about right – there ought to be a consistent effort to broaden the pool from which NFL head coaches are drawn, and requiring at least one minority candidate to be interviewed for those jobs seems like a fair and reasonable approach.

Going further – say, requiring that the NFL have at least 20 percent or 50 percent or whatever number – of its head coaches from a certain race is not really about fairness. That’s about prioritizing race above all other job qualifications – including winning. And that makes no sense.

A better answer is to really enforce the Rooney Rule, to punish those who violate it. That’s the principle of inclusion, of making an affirmative effort to assure equality of opportunity. There’s no reason any NFL team would object to that, really, since ultimately the goal is the same: Finding the best candidate so that your team has the best chance to win.

