Nova Newsreel

Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
SFGate

Zoë Kravitz Doubles Down on Hulu Criticism: ‘Big Mistake’ to Cancel ‘High Fidelity’

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Zoë Kravitz doubled down on her criticisms of Hulu over the cancellation of “High Fidelity.” Kravitz starred in, executive produced and co-wrote an episode of “High Fidelity,” a comedy-drama series based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 Stephen Frears-directed film of the same name. Hulu canceled the show in August 2020 after just one season.
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
TVLine

Law & Order's Sam Waterston Hints at Another Returning Character: 'You'll Be Glad When You See Her'

Click here to read the full article. We already know that Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard are set to return for NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. But it looks like a third familiar face will also make their way back to the Dick Wolf procedural. “The hope and expectation is that there will be a wonderful surprise every week,” Waterston told Variety, hinting at the return of another popular character. Although he couldn’t reveal who exactly would be dropping by, he did say that they are “one of my favorite people on Earth” and that “you’ll...
