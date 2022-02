Lost Ark Twitch drops are in-game rewards that you get by watching participating streamers via Twitch. (Or having their streams open in another tab while you should be working.) If you've seen players zooming around Arkesia on the top of golden electric hoverboards while accompanied by pets that look like mystical foxes, those rewards came from Twitch drops given away to celebrate Lost Ark's launch.

