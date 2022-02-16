ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Julia Marino withdraws from big air after dispute with IOC over snowboard sponsorship

By Jay Busbee
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — The Olympics protects its sponsors. In Beijing, you’ll see plenty of Coke and Visa logos, but no Pepsi or American Express anywhere. The IOC goes so far as to put swatches of dark tape over the logos of non-sponsor cars used as Olympic taxis and non-sponsor toilets used as,...

