You may have noticed that everyone is looking a little bit taller these days. At first, I thought it must be a new photo editing hack or iPhone camera lens, but then I realized that all the pictures on my Insta feed had something in common: everybody was wearing platforms. Thanks to the creative mind of Donatella Versace putting platform sandals back on the map with recent collections, everyone from 5’5″ Addison Rae to supermodel-tall Bella Hadid have been towering at least four inches taller than usual. Platform sandals and heels are here to give everyone a little (or a...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO