Sebring, OH

Sebring Local appoints new school board member

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 8 days ago

SEBRING – The Sebring Local Schools Board of Education has filled its vacant post.

Nichole Hanley was appointed to the school board on Monday night during the board's regular meeting.

She replaced former board member Robin Abrams, who resigned last month after moving out of Sebring. Her term will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Hanley is a principal in the Youngstown City School District. She has worked in education for 14 years and has held various positions, including teacher, dean and assistant principal.

"I personally enjoy the law and financial side of administration while building relationships with students, families and staff members," Hanley wrote in a cover letter that accompanied her application for the seat.

Hanley is a Sebring McKinley High School graduate. Her oldest daughter is a fourth-grader in Sebring Local School District, while her son attends the half-day preschool program at B.L. Miller Elementary.

In the letter, Hanley said that she and her family are invested in "multiple facets" of the district. She believes this will help her bring fairness and equity to her position on the school board.

"I would enjoy the opportunity of expanding my educational knowledge while being an active parent on the school board," Hanley wrote.

Sebring's Board of Education also includes JoAnn Jones, Debra Green, Scott Latham and Melinda Vecchio.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

