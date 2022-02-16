Chicago’s Mayor Fights To Keep Bears At Soldier Field, Not In Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters and police responded Saturday evening to a crash in the city’s South Chicago neighbohood that left five people hospitalized. Police say it happened in the 9200 block of South Houston shortly before 6 p.m.. A Ford was traveling southbound on Houston when it struck a Jeep traveling westbound on 92nd. A Chevrolet was then struck by the Jeep. Chicago fire officials said an 11-year-old girl was amonth those hospitalized. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition. 1746 EMS Plan 1 3026 E 92nd St. F44 ,yellow to U of C,F50 ,green to Trinity,F 11 ,yellow to Comers,F 20 ,yellow to Trinity. 21 F yellow to Trinity & 1 documented refusal. Secured on the orders of 4412 at 1807 hrs. (8) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2022

