Over 24 million people voluntarily left their jobs in the second half of last year. Now companies are not only trying to recoup their lost headcount to pre-COVID levels, but over 60% of jobs being created are for brand-new roles. Many organizations are trying to grow, yet cannot meet their talent needs. The surprising thing is how often companies don’t realize that there is a problem on the inside.

JOBS ・ 7 DAYS AGO