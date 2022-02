A five-hour standoff in Saddle Brook ended peacefully Saturday night when police removed an emotionally-disturbed man from his apartment and took him to a local hospital. Police responded to an apartment at 49 Finnegan Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a resident in distress. Alone inside the apartment was a 63-year-old man who would not come out, so police called in the Bergen County SWAT team and social workers from several agencies, police said.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO