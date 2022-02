WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Williams Simons & Landis have stepped in as defense counsel to Dropbox and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has also entered an appearance in the case for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings. The suit was filed against the three companies Dec. 29 in Texas Western District Court by Sughrue Mion PLLC and the Mort Law Firm on behalf of Topia Technology Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:21-cv-01373, Topia Technology, Inc. v. Dropbox, Inc. et al. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO