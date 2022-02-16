ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: February 16, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Tennessee has a handful of teams who have a chance to advance in the NCAA tournament. The state will surely have some teams represented in March Madness this season.

Tennessee #19 (19-6)

The Vols took care of business last week with wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. They are sitting at 2nd place in the SEC after they upset #4 Kentucky in Knoxville. This should help their case as one of the conference’s best teams.

Chattanooga (22-5)

A 4 game win streak has the Mocs feeling nice heading into the last few games of the year. Sophomore guard Malachi Smith has came out of nowhere this season scoring 20 points a game which ranks in the top portion of the entire NCAA. Chatt could make their case as a cinderella team in this years tournament.

Belmont (22-5)

The Bruins have not lost a game since January 20th. They won a close game against conference rival Morehead State last week which was who they lost to last.

Belmont has returned all of their key players from last season and hope to shock the world come March with their experience.

MTSU (17-7)

The Blue Raiders have climbed all the way to the top of the CUSA. Head coach Nick McDevitt is enjoying his best season since moving to Murfreesboro. They have yet to lost a single game at home this year.

Memphis (15-8)

The Tigers upset #6 Houston giving them some much needed momentum as they were struggling earlier this season. They are on a 6 game winning streak and have crept up to 3rd place in the American Conference.

Freshman center Jalen Duren has secured a double double in 3 straight games which is unheard of at the college level. They were experience injuries at the start of the year and now have healthy players.

Vanderbilt (13-11)

Vandy sits at 9th place in the SEC after losing to the Vols last week. They got a win over Missouri and have a tough slate looking ahead as they travel to #2 Auburn for their next game.

Lipscomb (11-16)

The Bisons snap their 3 game losing streak with a win over Eastern Kentucky. They do sit at 4th place in the ASUN standing which isn’t great but there are 4 games left to make a statement.

Tennessee State (10-16)

The Tigers played #23 Murray State tough last week but ultimately fell short. TSU is rebuilding and hope their young head coach Penny Collins can lead them to a brighter future. He is a Nashville native that wants to help this school compete at a high level.

Austin Peay (10-14)

The Governors have won 3 games in a row. They won a close game against TSU at home and moved up to 5th in the OVC. This is turning out to be one of the country’s most competitive small conferences.

UT Martin (8-18)

This season started out with a loss over the Vols and have not gotten much better. Skyhawk fans hope to return their young players next year and use the experience they gained. They are currently 8th place in the OVC.

Tennessee Tech (7-19)

Belmont took the Golden Eagles to overtime which is an improvement to how they were playing before this game. It’s been a rough season so far but have an opportunity to finish strong as they play 2 games next week. One of those are against in state rival Austin Peay.

