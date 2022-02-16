ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

HPD: 24 Motorists Arrested for DUI

bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Island police continue their pursuit to keep roads safe and free of drivers who are under the influence of an intoxicant. According to a press release, during the week of Feb. 7-13, police arrested 24 motorists for DUI. Three...

bigislandnow.com

