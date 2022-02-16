HPD: 24 Motorists Arrested for DUI

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver has died and another driver is under arrest on DUI charges after a crash in North Sacramento late Thursday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at Grand and Norwood avenues around 10:40 p.m. There, officers found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. Both vehicles had extensive damage. Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Three other people, including the other driver, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police say the that second driver, now identified as 33-year-old Alantae Hemmingway, has now been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit have taken over the case.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO