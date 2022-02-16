North Bend’s Valley Center Stage presents ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

I recently moved out to Stead, in Reno. I never knew what this meant before but now I do - it is still Reno but it is far out here. And it is a nice place with lots of little neighborhoods with great potential. This being said, I have noticed the traffic pattern is always the absolute most people trying to leave Stead in the morning for work in other parts of Reno and trying to get back to Stead in the evening. I am not a fan of this! And it got me thinking - we need a few more things out here in our neck of the Reno woods to cut back on all of this having to go far off to do things all of the time. Granted, nothing is that far off in the biggest little city, but still we would like a few things closer to home out here. Here’s my little list of things we need in Stead.

