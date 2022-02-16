CROSSING CLOSURES

HAZARDOUS WASTE POST-CLOSURE PERMIT ISSUED FOR YALE SECURITY, INC. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has issued a hazardous waste management post-closure with corrective action permit to Yale Security, Inc. (Yale). The facility (EPA ID TND095050019) is located in Loudon County at 100 Yale Dr., Lenoir City, Tennessee 37771. This decision follows a 45-day public comment period on the draft permit that ended on November 15, 2021. A Response to Comments has been issued which reflects that no comments were received during the comment period from the public. The DSWM identified a few minor corrections to the permit. No hearing was requested by the public. The permit (TNHW-186) allows the facility to continue to perform post-closure care for the closed hazardous waste landfill at the Yale site. It includes provisions for maintenance of the landfill cover, monitoring wells, site security infrastructure, and sampling and analysis of the monitoring wells and surface water. The permit includes conditions for corrective action of solid waste management units and areas of concern which requires the facility to sample groundwater monitoring wells, obtain and analyze surface water samples, and monitor soil gas under Corrective Action. Yale will be required to investigate any release of hazardous waste or hazardous constituents discovered at the facility, regardless of the time at which waste was placed in a unit, and to take appropriate corrective action for any such release. The permit is issued under the authority of the Tennessee Hazardous Waste Management Act of 1977, as amended, Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 68-212-101 et seq., and Rule Chapter 0400-12-01, Hazardous Waste Management. The permit is effective as of December 10, 2021, and shall remain in effect until December 10, 2031, unless continued, revoked and reissued, or terminated under applicable regulations. Electronic copies of the permit, including the Response to Comments document, are available online at tn.gov/environment/notices/yale-final, at the DSWM Central Office on the 14th Floor of the Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN (615-532-0780), and at the TDEC Environmental Field Office, at 3711 Middlebrook Pike, in Knoxville, TN (865-594-6035). If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. For more information, please contact Janelle Starke at 615-906-2950. TDEC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action (EEO/AA) employer. TDEC does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by applicable law in any of its programs, services, or activities. EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, TDEC HR Division, at 615-532-0200. Hearing-impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (1-800-848-0298). If you would like to receive notices like this directly, contact the DSWM’s Central Office for a Mailing List Request Form. Email Solid.Waste@tn.gov or call 615-532-0780. RIGHTS OF APPEAL The administrative and judicial review of this final permit is pursuant under the Tennessee Uniform Administrative Procedures Act, T.C.A. Sections 4-5-317 and 4-5-222 and the Hazardous Waste Management Act, T.C.A. 68-212-113 and Tennessee Rule 0400-12-01-.07(7)(k). NOTICE ISSUED: February 9, 2022.

