As a girl in Wisconsin, ThaoMee Xiong’s immigrant father worked the halls of her school – as its janitor. Decades later, she works the halls of power in Minnesota for the Coalition of Asian American Leaders.

By Katelyn Vue
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 3 days ago
Growing up in one of the few Asian families in her Wisconsin neighborhood, ThaoMee Xiong saw how hard her immigrant parents worked; she felt the sting of prejudice and witnessed the impact of the legal system....

Sahan Journal

Veena Iyer: The death of the Patel family on the frigid U.S.–Canada border demands a response. We must create a more humane immigration system.

My parents love to reminisce about how cold it was the night I was born. My mother went into labor at a New Year's Eve party, and they drove through the bone-chilling cold to the suburban Twin Cities hospital where I was born. It's hardly the backdrop that two natives of southern India could have imagined for the arrival of the first child of a new generation.
IMMIGRATION
Sahan Journal

Chao Xiong joins Sahan Journal as new managing editor.

Sahan Journal planned Tuesday to announce the hiring of accomplished journalist Chao Xiong as the new managing editor of the nonprofit news site. But the announcement had to wait a day. Xiong, a courts and policing reporter, was too busy doing what he has done for 18 years at the Star Tribune: filing a breaking story on deadline.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

As a child in Cameroon, Samuel Ngwa picked coffee beans on his family’s small farm. He never expected he’d start a coffee import business of his own—in Minnesota.

When Samuel Ngwa was growing up in Cameroon, his father owned a seven-acre plot of land. There he tended a vegetable garden to feed the family and, for income, planted coffee trees. Despite loathing the labor, young Samuel weeded and picked coffee beans as instructed. If he didn't, his father wouldn't pay his school fees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Two men named in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation donated to Ilhan Omar in 2021. The congresswoman says she recently sent the contributions to food shelves.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's office says her campaign has donated to local food shelves the thousands of dollars in contributions it received from men alleged in FBI search warrants to have committed fraud against a federal program to feed children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

‘A joyful moment’: For the first time, some Minnesota school districts add Eid to the calendar￼

Rahmatullah Dem, a student at Hopkins High School, had been fasting every day for a month. Now, Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration that marks Ramadan's end, was approaching. She was preparing to celebrate with her family, which came to the United States from the Gambia—dressing up, getting her henna done, going to the mosque, and spending the day with relatives.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

‘We understand air pollution is not equally shared’: Minnesota Democrats set sights on environmental justice as legislative session begins.￼

Sarah Sanchez was 24 weeks pregnant in June 2020 when a heatwave hit the Twin Cities. Her apartment only had one wall air conditioning unit. It was too hot to take her typical walks. She was uncomfortable and felt a contraction. She called her doctor, went in for a visit, and discovered she had entered labor early. Her daughter, Edith, was born weighing one pound, nine ounces, and spent 111 days in the newborn intensive care unit, where she battled several health issues. Today, Edith is doing well, Sanchez told members of Minnesota's House of Representatives at a January 3 hearing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

People of color are more likely to live in multifamily housing with high heating bills. Modernizing Minnesota’s building codes to improve energy efficiency would save them money—and help the environment.

Minnesota lawmakers have an opportunity to improve living conditions for people of color and lower greenhouse gas emissions by updating building codes for multifamily housing, according to a new report. A coalition of housing and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Half of all Minnesota community college students struggle to pay for housing. And now, a pandemic rental-assistance program is ending. Students of color and college administrators say they need solutions.

On a Wednesday in early December, Teddy Price, a 38-year-old Minneapolis College student, stopped by the campus center, hungry. Price, who works as a public safety student ambassador and a personal care assistant, had hoped...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Making It in Minnesota: Arnold Kubei went bankrupt trying to launch a Twin Cities gas station. Less than 10 years later, the immigrant entrepreneur from Cameroon expects to collect more than $5 million providing social services and housing.

Arnold Kubei's first big gamble as an entrepreneur was, he acknowledges, a calamity. After launching his own janitorial business, amassing $30,000 in savings, and maxing out his credit cards, Kubei had secured a deal to purchase a gas station and convenience store in the east metro suburb of Maplewood. It was a huge opportunity for Kubei, an asylee from Cameroon who came to the U.S. with his mother and brother in 2007.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Sahan Journal

World premiere play “Something Happened in Our Town” offers families tools to explore challenging conversations

On May 25, 2020, our Minneapolis community was rocked when George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a White police officer. Tragically, this was not the first nor the last death of an unarmed Black person at the hands of the police. In our community alone, the names of Daunte Wright, Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, and many others stand as reminders of the challenge of police violence and accountability in our community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

This week, Minnesotan KaYing Yang joins President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans. One searing experience she’ll bring to the job: Watching her Hmong parents work against daunting obstacles to build a new life in America.

Twenty-three activists, business and labor leaders, civil servants, doctors, and academics were sworn in Thursday to serve on President Joe Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Among them was...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

While Feeding Our Future brought in millions of dollars in federal food aid money last year, its director also launched a GoFundMe campaign that brought in tens of thousands more.

Last year, while Feeding Our Future was collecting nearly $200 million in federal money earmarked for feeding low-income children, the nonprofit's executive director also held an online fundraiser that brought in tens of thousands more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Feeding Our Future director blames Minnesota Department of Education for food aid probe.

It has been nearly two weeks since federal agents raided Aimee Bock's house, the nonprofit she runs, and several companies associated with it. This week, the executive director of Feeding our Future denied allegations of fraud in connection with federal food aid programs and gave her side of the story in an in-depth interview with Sahan Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Hamse Warfa: Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development has made big strides toward expanding opportunities to Minnesotans of all backgrounds. Here’s how the agency did it.

Three years ago, I was honored to join the Walz-Flanagan administration as deputy commissioner for workforce development at Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development. As the state's primary workforce development agency, the department has a major influence on how Minnesota helps job-seekers and businesses grow. In my role, I brought a commitment to seeing that this economic growth was equitable for all Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

