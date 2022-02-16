ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger Kicked Off Flight After British Airways Refused To Allow His Children's Nanny To Join Him In Business Class

By Brunno Braga
TravelNoire
 3 days ago
An incident involving a top British lawyer, his two children, and the family’s nanny created an agitation on a British Airways flight. As the Daily Mail reported, the passenger’s family was kicked off a flight from London to Turin last Sunday. The incident started when Charles Banner, 41, found out that...

AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
3d ago

He booked and paid for business flight for Everyone! Airlines are famous for making changes. When my family & i went to Hawaii it was cheaper to change flights. When we went to board we were told our seats were changed. None of us were going to be sitting together! We booked so my husband and daughter (7 yrs old) would sit in front of me and my son ( 3 yrs old)I had my confirmation os seating arrangements. The said someone else needed those seats. At that point i got very loud(guess if it happened now i would be arrested-this all happened at the gate) i said we booked first and they would have to change it back. A lot of back & forth among personnel, at this point i was crying. Finally we got our seats back. Sorry so long winded but it would never have happened if the airlines did not take it upon themselves to change seating arrangements. I think this is what happened to this family, if so, then the airline is WRONG

Cody Ponson
3d ago

airport should be at fault, he lost wages because the airline overbooked. Not to mention the family was kicked becuse the airline overbooked?

Erin Jenkinson
2d ago

he was right to be upset. it's not.his problem that they overbooked the flight. they should've upgraded him to first class due to their ineptitude.

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

