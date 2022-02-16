ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Mexican man pleads guilty to acting as a Russian agent in the US

By CNN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A Mexican national arrested by US authorities in 2020 and accused of assisting Russian intelligence pleaded guilty Tuesday to one charge of acting as an agent of a foreign government in the United States, according to court documents. The government alleged that Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes,...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Beckley man pleads guilty to drug and gun crimes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Michael Bryant, 62, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun crimes. According to court documents, Bryant admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer on three separate occasions in March 2021. The drugs were allegedly sold from Bryant’s home on Hunt Street in Beckley. According to the law enforcement, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Tennessee man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Mario Lavonta Ward, 46, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty today, February 11, 2022, to a drug crime that occurred near Beckley. According to court documents, Ward admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover officer on June 8, 2021 for $200. On the same day, officers executed a search warrant at the home […]
BECKLEY, WV
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man pleads guilty to drug distribution charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Ernest Gamble, 20 years old, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and crack cocaine. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a max of life behind bars, and a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to a federal firearm charge. According to statements made in court, on or about January 26, 2021, Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was in possession of a Harrington and Richardson .38 caliber revolver. Tant was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a retail establishment on the south side of Parkersburg when he had contact with officers from the Parkersburg Police Department. The firearm was located by officers on the dash of the vehicle near the windshield. Tant admitted that he knew he was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to three prior felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance. Tant has a long criminal history to include three domestic battery convictions as well as convictions for domestic assault, battery, and battery of a police officer.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Recruiting#Russian Intelligence#Mexican#Cnn#Whatsapp#The Justice Department#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Singapore
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy