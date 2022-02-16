ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salma Hayek Pinault Seals First-Look Pact With TelevisaUnivision’s New SVOD Service ViX Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly merged broadcaster TelevisaUnivision and Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions have forged a two year first-look pact in which the latter will produce Spanish-language films exclusively for TelevisaUnivision’s upcoming SVOD streaming service, ViX Plus. The first project under the deal is romantic fantasy pic “Quiero tu...

