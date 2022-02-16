ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

COVID virus may be airborne longer and spread by ventilation, shows Tri-Cities research

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland have found an unexpected way that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be infecting people. A new study investigated one way that the virus may remain viable in the air more than 200 feet away from an infected person and after the infected...

IN THIS ARTICLE
