ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC working on booking Brian Ortega – Yair Rodriguez

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The UFC is currently working towards a banger of a matchup in the featherweight division. Ariel Helwani reported yesterday afternoon that the promotion was working towards booking a matchup between Brian “T-City” Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) and Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). Word is that the UFC...

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Bellator books Aaron Pico – Jeremy Kennedy

Bellator announced yesterday that they had booked a big time matchup in their featherweight division for their April card. It was announced that one of the best featherweights in the promotion Aaron Pico (9-3) returns as he takes on the tough Jeremy Kennedy (17-3). The matchup will take place on...
UFC
FanSided

UFC Vegas 48: Who is Christian Rodriguez?

Christian Rodriguez steps up to the biggest stage of his career. The UFC continues to build its pipeline of prospects and that’s the theme heading into UFC Vegas 48. The main event features Johnny Walker taking on Jamahal Hill in a fight that will help guide the future of the light heavyweight division. Christian Rodriguez is another prospect battling on the card, as he makes his UFC debut.
UFC
FanSided

WWE fans react to another disastrous Goldberg match at Elimination Chamber

WWE fans reacted to Goldberg’s match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Following Royal Rumble 2022, Goldberg made his return to WWE for the first time since last October. On the Feb. 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Goldberg confronted Roman Reigns and challenged him for the Universal Championship, which is taking place at the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. This is what Goldberg confirmed numerous times as the last match on his current contract with the company.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Chan Sung Jung
Person
Ariel Helwani
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Spoiler On The Miz’s Mystery Partner For Feud Against The Mysterios

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is reportedly headed back to WWE. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show saw Rey Mysterio defeat The Miz. Dominik Mysterio got involved during the match, and then both of The Mysterios took The Miz out after the match. Kevin Patrick later interviewed The Miz during the Elimination Chamber event, and he teased that he has a new partner coming to help even the odds against Rey and Dominik.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy