DANBURY — As boards of education and health experts debate whether to drop the school mask mandate, they’re looking for the “sweet spot” in COVID-19 rates. “We want to make sure that when we do transition — wherever that point is — to not mandating masks that we don't put our city and our students and the families at risk,” said Dr. William Begg, a Danbury Hospital physician who serves as the school district’s medical adviser. “We absolutely want to be advocates for what best for our children, teachers, everyone else, but we also want to make sure we do it with evidence-based data.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO