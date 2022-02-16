ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton revealed as America’s favorite fashion brand

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
Top of the top Louis Vuitton revealed as America's favorite fashion brand

The United States is a nation of designer lovers. New research from Singulart has shown which designer brands are the most popular across America and which one comes out on top this year.

According to the data, Louis Vuitton had the highest increases in searches, with a total rise of 21,011,700 searches from 2018 to 2021 across every state. Following that, the study broke the data down further on a state level and revealed that Dior was hugely popular across America, with 62% of the states searching for the brand the most. Dior saw the most significant increase in searches in California, increasing 1,173,500 from 2018 to 2021.

This search figure was closely followed by New York, whose luxury-wear favorite was also found to be Dior and has seen annual searches increase by 832,200 since 2018.

Hermes, Chanel, Valentino, Burberry, and Alexander McQueen were also named popular designer brands across several US states, with 22% of states having Alexander McQueen as their favorite.

The favorites in each state were revealed as:

“With the ever-increasing popularity of designer goods from the classics of Chanel to the more rebellious styles of Vivienne Westwood we were interested to see which luxury brand has had the most interest from the public over the past few years, especially with the states home to one of the world’s biggest fashion capitals in New York,” says Marion Sailhen, Head Curator at SINGULART.

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
