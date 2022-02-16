Stevie Nicks once advised Katy Perry not to have ‘rivals’: ‘It’s ridiculous’

Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks crossed paths at a London hotel back in 2012. Getty Images for Variety

Stevie Nicks once gave some friendly advice to a fellow female in the music business, Katy Perry.

The Fleetwood Mac member, 73, was profiled for the New Yorker and discussed her life in the spotlight.

She told reporter Tavi Gevinson that she ran into Perry, now 37, at the Corinthia hotel in London back in 2012 and the pair talked about rivalries in the industry as well as how making enemies is not worth one’s time.

“She said, ‘So Stevie, who are your rivals?’ And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals.’ And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer,” the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said. “And I said, ‘No Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous.’ “

The “California Gurls” crooner then name-dropped Taylor Swift with whom she was rumored to have feuded with in their early years.

“She said, ‘Well, there’s like, the Taylor Swift army and there’s like, the Katy army and there’s like —’ And I was like, ‘That’s just bulls – – t,’ ” Nicks added. ” ‘You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning the game.’ “

The two singers’ feud goes back to at least 2013 .

However, Perry explained in a 2019 interview how she and Swift, now 32, decided to move past their beef. Their bad blood allegedly started when the “Cats” actress told Rolling Stone that Perry “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

“It kind of was a process. I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her ‘Reputation’ tour. I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O at the time.

She continued, “As I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common, and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and be able to be there for each other.”

As for Nicks, she also told the New Yorker about her long-term friendship with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

The “Bella Donna” songstress said, “We were very protective of each other. We made a pact, in the very beginning, that we would never be treated with disrespect by all the male musicians in the community.

“And we really stuck to it. I think we did the pinky swear thing that, if we ever feel like we’re being treated like that, we would just get up and walk out — and we did. We would just say, ‘Well, this party is over for us,’ ” Nicks stated.