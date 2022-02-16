ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

15 of the Best Video Game Adaptations That Aren't ‘Uncharted’

By Ross Johnson
Lifehacker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg adaptation of the Uncharted video game series is out this week, riffing on Indiana Jones with a modern young protagonist. It’s one of my favorite game franchises, which by no means guarantees I’ll enjoy the movie. Movies and shows based on video...

lifehacker.com

ComicBook

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Neil Druckmann Talk Adapting the Games

The upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation is set to release on February 18th, and ahead of the movie's release, a new promotional video featuring a conversation between Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann and Tom Holland -- who plays Nathan Drake in the movie -- has been shared by Uncharted franchise developer Naughty Dog. The two discuss bringing the video game to the screen, Holland's portrayal of Nathan Drake, and more.
The Independent

Uncharted review: Tom Holland repeats his Spider-Man shtick in passionless video game adaptation

Dir: Ruben Fleischer. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. 12A, 116 minutes.Abandon hope all ye who enter here. There truly is no future for the video-game-to-movie adaptation if Hollywood can’t even crack Uncharted. The treasure-hunting franchise – consisting of four games and several spin-offs – is regularly dragged out as an example of the medium’s cinematic potential. Like Tomb Raider before it (and Indiana Jones before that), Uncharted borrows heavily from the adventure serials of the Thirties, digging deep into the romantic traditions of discovery and exoticised wanderlust.The Uncharted games all adhere to the...
ComicBook

Uncharted Director Working on Another Fan-Favorite Playstation Game Adaptation

Ruben Fleischer -- best-known as the director of Venom and Zombieland, and the director of the upcoming Uncharted movie -- is working with PlayStation on another video game adaptation, though it remains to be seen if it will be a movie or a TV show. Given Fleischer's CV, a movie seems likely, but for now, this distinction has not been made. As for the adaptation itself, it's another Naughty Dog IP.
Cleveland.com

‘Uncharted’ review: Tom Holland’s video game-inspired adventure is fine, I guess

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Someday, somebody will make a great movie based on a video game. “Uncharted” ain’t it. But the big-budget film, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, isn’t the unmitigated disaster its inconspicuous mid-February release date or negative early buzz suggests it could be. As far as these types of movies go, “Uncharted” is fine. Nothing more, nothing less.
SFGate

How ‘Uncharted’ Brought the Video Game Action, Costumes and Music to Life

After spending more than a decade in development and rotating through multiple directors, Sony’s “Uncharted” movie, based on the popular PlayStation video-game series, is finally set to hit the big screen on Feb. 18, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. For the film’s crew, the challenge was to keep key aspects of the movie true to its source, which has sold more than 40 million copies, making it one of the most popular titles for Sony’s PlayStation console.
Observer

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland Can’t Save This Mediocre Take On a Very Good Video Game Franchise

UNCHARTED ★★ (2/4 stars) Written by: Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. As Nate, Holland is likable and attractive, although he isn’t given much characterization to work with. Here Nate is a suave New York bartender who swipes jewelry off unsuspecting customers, and he seems ready for adventure—a quick montage of him doing push-ups and rope climbs in his tiny apartment makes that, along with Holland’s swelling biceps, overtly clear. One night Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a badly miscast Mark Wahlberg, shows up at the bar and coerces Nate into helping him find a legendary stash of gold that dates back five hundred years, lost during the circumnavigating expedition of Ferdinand Magellan. Sully thinks Nate has a clue that will lead them to the gold, thanks to Nate’s long-lost brother Sam, shown only in a requisite flashback.
Boston Herald

Despite cast, big-screen video game ‘Uncharted’ never levels up

Grade: C- Jones-ing for Indiana Jones? Don’t expect “Uncharted” to fill that need. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer of the blighted “Venom” entries and written by Rafe Judkins (TV’s “The Wheel of Time”), Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (“Men in Black: International”), is based on the popular Sony PlayStation video game of the same name and is shoddy and utterly lacking in charm or wit.
CinemaBlend

Uncharted Review: Tom Holland And Some Inspired Set Pieces Help The Oft-Delayed Video Game Adaptation To Soar

Without exaggeration, we have been writing Uncharted stories on CinemaBlend for a decade. The extremely popular video game franchise begs to be adapted into an Indiana Jones-esque swashbuckler. Hell, the game itself is so cinematic, any director would only have to follow the blueprint laid out by the designers at Naughty Dog to produce just a modest hit. But for reasons unknown, numerous directors taking shots at mounting Uncharted for Sony Pictures came and went, and the seemingly sure-fire entertainer languished in development hell until the studio’s current lucky charm, Tom Holland, agreed to step into the lead role.
UPI News

Walton Goggins to star in adaptation of 'Fallout' video game

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Justified and Sons of Anarchy alum Walton Goggins is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the video game Fallout. Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are executive producing the post-apocalyptic project, with Nolan onboard to direct the first episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
