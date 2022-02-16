ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images prove Russian failure to withdraw troops, NATO says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - NATO can prove Russia's failure to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders with satellite images, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The intelligence we are sharing is actually confirmed also with open sources, with satellite imagery from commercial satellites," he told reporters at a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott

Reuters

Reuters

