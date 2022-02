With Becky on COVID-19 protocol, Russ Hartman joined Rob and Dave on the show as the Rangers returned from their two week break. The gang relives Tuesday night’s thrilling shootout win over Boston, and discusses the drama of Igor Shesterkin’s late-game exit and return. This was also the second strong game in a row for the Rangers against a good opponent. Are there finally signs that the team is turning around its anemic even strength play?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO