ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Running With Lions review – grief haunts a British Caribbean family

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232t8i_0eGELZ1Z00
Potent … Velile Tshabalala (Gloria) in Running With Lions at the Lyric Hammersmith.

You are forced to “swallow your screams”, says an anguished father about the loss of his son. It is one of the many piercing moments in this moving drama about grief, mental illness and the harmful culture of silence that surrounds them within the British Caribbean community.

An inter-generational drama that reveals the emotional landmines that this silence has left in one family’s life, we are taken from an opening scene of bonding between siblings, Joshua (Nickcolia King-N’da) and Gloria (Velile Tshabalala), to a flash-forward in which he has died – his death never openly spoken of again – and she has suffered from “bipolar disorder” for years, which is hidden from the wider community.

Sian Carter’s debut play showcases her ample talent and places her squarely as a star in the making. It is gratifying too that this co-production with Talawa Theatre Company finds a home on a large stage, which it fills with power and pain but also sparks of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yv2c_0eGELZ1Z00
Sparks of joy … Wil Johnson (Maxwell), Suzette Llewellyn (Shirley) and Ruby Barker (Imani) in Running With Lions at the Lyric Hammersmith. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Directed by Michael Buffong, its pace is initially slow but it finds its feet in the second half and there are some incredibly poignant scenes. Gloria’s 16-year-old daughter, Imani (Ruby Barker, understatedly brilliant) speaks about the psychological legacy of her mother’s mental illness – she is often left in the care of her grandparents, Shirley (Suzette Llewellyn) and Maxwell (Wil Johnson), in a charged exchange, and there are bristling mother-daughter battles between Gloria and Shirley too.

The role of the church in this family’s life features in complicated ways. Maxwell, a pastor, tells a silently sceptical Gloria that the “gospel can heal you”, but in another scene he himself rails against his faith’s inability to lessen his grief after his son’s death.

Alongside this there is joy: in music, dance and in family love which is palpable and heartfelt in both the writing and performances. Imani’s relationship with her grandparents is particularly tender, while the cuddly Maxwell and indomitable Shirley are so charismatic a double act that their story threatens to eclipse other elements of the plot.

The script only needs tightening to raise it to greater heights but the jumbled set – a living room with revolving staircase and stars overhead – looks incoherent and is not helped by sometimes clunky lighting.

Those niggles aside, this is a potent piece of theatre which, curiously, also has the episodic pace and rhythm of a TV drama. We know and care about this big-hearted family enough by the end to want more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bird in the Belly: After the City review – a richly woven dystopia

Over two previous albums, Brighton band Bird in the Belly have cut a distinctive course, allying musical innovation with the exhumation of obscure songs and overlooked texts, usually with a dark undercurrent of social commentary: Newgate hangings, 19th-century sex work and the like. After the City delves further into antique gloom, being a concept album steeped in pandemic and desolation, complete with the four horsemen of the apocalypse, though the mood and music prove dramatic rather than depressing. Its principal inspiration is the Victorian author Richard Jefferies, celebrated for his nature writings and dystopian novel After London, though the group also draw from the Elizabethan playwright Thomas Nashe and poems lamenting the poverty wrought by the Lancashire cotton famine of the 1860s.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Heal & Harrow: Heal & Harrow review – haunting accounts of Scottish witch trials

The Scottish parliament has been commendably busy issuing pardons for some of the thousands of women convicted and killed during the Scottish witch trials of the 16th to 18th centuries. Scotland pursued the trials with especial vigour compared with other European countries, sentencing women (and some men) to death on charges of spell-casting, shape-shifting and fornication with Satan. Some were herbalists and healers, others mere beggars. Alongside the accounts of writer Mairi Kidd comes this tribute to the persecuted from a pair of accomplished Scottish musicians, harpist Rachel Newton (of the Shee and Spell Songs among others) and fiddler Lauren MacColl (of Salt House and chamber folk quartet Rant).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Press

Jordan Cashmyer struggled with addiction

Jordan Cashmyer was struggling with addiction prior to her death. The ’16 and Pregnant’ star passed away earlier this month at the age of 26, and her "heartbroken" family have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral and the ongoing care of Jordan's six-month-old daughter Lyla.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzette Llewellyn
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#British#Talawa Theatre Company
thesource.com

Cheslie Kryst’s Father Says Suicide ‘Had A Lot To Do With Family Dysfunction’

Cheslie Kryst was a lawyer, television host and model who exhibited class and confidence. The father of the young beauty queen who ultimately jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise Sunday morning is speaking out for the first time since his daughter’s death. He told the NY Post that his daughter’s suicide had a lot to do with family dysfuncyion. He said she was “pure,” didn’t use drugs or alcohol and that it was likely some kind of depression that led her to take her own life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy