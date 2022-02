Q: I have a new 65-inch TCL 6-series TV. I know you have given advice on picture settings before, but what picture settings do you recommend for this TV?. A: I have not tested the latest TCL 6-Series televisions, so I do not have specific setting recommendations. If you search my website (soundadvicenews.com), you can find my settings for the previous model, which would be a good place to start. I also suggest you try the settings from Rtings.com.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO