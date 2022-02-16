ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local lawmaker launches podcast

By Patty Coller
MARIETTA, Ohio 9WKBN) – Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, has launched a new podcast.

Red, White, and Bill with Congressman Bill Johnson is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Johnson says the podcast engages guests on topics that he feels are important to Ohioans. The first one is about the energy sector.

Congressman Tim Ryan files for Senate bid

“I’m excited to share the conversations I’ve been having with guests on Red, White, and Bill,” Johnson said. “We’ll have episodes on everything from energy policy as it relates to Ukraine, why we’re so polarized as a nation, and the issues facing veterans in Ohio and across the country. And that’s just the beginning.”

Johnson said he will also call upon the people he has met during his time in Congress and will share their stories.

Podcasts are expected to be released once every month. More information is available at billjohnsonleads.com/podcast.

WKBN

Hazmat team clears Masury home

A hazmat team and fire department ventilated a house at the 600 block of Lane Street SE Saturday afternoon after the homeowner mixed multiple household cleaners.
MASURY, OH
Ukraine calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
