Local lawmaker launches podcast

MARIETTA, Ohio 9WKBN) – Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, has launched a new podcast.

Red, White, and Bill with Congressman Bill Johnson is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Johnson says the podcast engages guests on topics that he feels are important to Ohioans. The first one is about the energy sector.

“I’m excited to share the conversations I’ve been having with guests on Red, White, and Bill,” Johnson said. “We’ll have episodes on everything from energy policy as it relates to Ukraine, why we’re so polarized as a nation, and the issues facing veterans in Ohio and across the country. And that’s just the beginning.”

Johnson said he will also call upon the people he has met during his time in Congress and will share their stories.

Podcasts are expected to be released once every month. More information is available at billjohnsonleads.com/podcast.

