Upstart Stock Soars After Stellar Results

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) are soaring today, up 27.3% at $138.87 and one of the best stocks on the tech-heavy Nasdaq today. The breakout comes after the artificial intelligence company's outstanding fourth-quarter report and upbeat outlook, with revenue increasing three-fold. To follow, Piper Sandler raised its price...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

