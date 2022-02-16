Bad Omens Premiere “The Grey”

A helicopter crashed into Miami’s famous South Beach on Saturday afternoon just metres away from swimmers, leaving two injured and resulting in a federal investigation.The shocking incident, caught on camera, showed a Robinson R44 helicopter plunging into the ocean, just metres away from a large crowd of beachgoers and swimmers, at around 1.20pm on Saturday.The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the crash that happened “under unknown circumstances,” the agency said.Authorities confirmed the injuries of two of the three passengers aboard the helicopter. They were taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.All three individuals were reported...

