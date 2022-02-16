ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse review – gnarly zombie mayhem in splatterific sequel

By Luke Buckmaster
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTnfD_0eGEKJKE00

The ratio of gnarly infections and guts-splaying mayhem per screen minute is an important metric for zombie movies. While I am yet to analyse the data in a scientifically sound way, I can confidently declare that, on these merits, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is a resounding success. The film is a perversely colourful, visually energetic and proudly splatterific sequel to its 2015 predecessor , a lean and mean midnight movie that, while stuffed with familiar genre elements, had a couple of rare or rare-ish distinguishing features.

The trailer for Wyrmwood: Apocalypse.

The first is simply that it was an Australian zombie movie. There have been few others, including Cargo , which saw a freshly bitten Martin Freeman stumbling around the Australian outback, desperately looking to find somebody to care for his baby before he turned into a flesh-muncher. And the 2003 film Undead included perhaps the funniest line ever spoken in a zombie film: “When I was a kid we respected our parents, we didn’t fuckin’ eat them!”

The second rare element in Wyrmwood was more about how it was created, rather than the film itself . It arrived with an inspiring behind-the-scenes story of go-for-broke young artists and siblings Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner, who self-financed the production and shot it on weekends. The film eventually found an audience – including many people who pirated it online (a bit of a mixed blessing). Now we have a sequel, which has a bigger budget, more impressive inventions, better sets and bad-arse vehicles that continue a long line of bizarro Australian movie cars à la The Cars that Ate Paris and Mad Max .

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse throws us headfirst into the action, with gnarly, blood-red opening credits accompanied by a variety of awful sounds. Rhys (Luke McKenzie) – the twin of a character who died in the first movie – emerges from a ramshackle hideout, surrounded by the undead, many of whom he has imprisoned to use as lab rats, pets and even a boxing sparring partner. He is clearly a self-sufficient loner, until he must grudgingly team up with others to rescue a half-human, half-zombie Indigenous girl, Grace (Tasia Zalar).

Rhys had delivered Grace to the wicked “Surgeon General” (Nicholas Boshier), who he believes is working on a cure to the virus. But Grace’s sister Maxi (Shantae Barnes Cowan) throws cold water on Rhys’s assumption that the people he’s mingling with – despite looking as evil as they come – are working for the betterment of (an admittedly pulverised) society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8YFv_0eGEKJKE00
Scene-stealer … Nick Boshier as the Surgeon General. Photograph: Emma Bjorndahl

The Roache-Turners (with Kiah directing, writing and editing, and Tristan writing and producing) wear their genre influences on their sleeves and seem almost proud of their film’s unoriginality. There are bitumen-licking Mad Maxian road shots and laboratory scenes informed by Romero’s Day of the Dead, among others. In the latter scenes, Boshier (whose work in front and behind the camera includes Bondi Hipsters and Beached Az ) carves it up as the scene-stealing Surgeon General, bringing manic, eye-bulging intensity to his mad scientist character, with enjoyably crazy results. One especially entertaining scene involves this evil bastard donning a VR-esque device that allows him to operate an undead body remotely.

McKenzie delivers the kind of lead performance that doesn’t tend to get many plaudits – mostly because we’ve seen this character so many times before – but he brings a commanding presence. As does Barnes Cowan, delivering a kick-arse performance as Maxi: tough, gritty and zero tolerance for bullshit. Maxi and Grace would make good choices for the subjects of a spin-off movie.

Kiah Roache-Turner keeps the camera moving and the cuts regular, setting a cracking energy that’s particularly important for midnight movies like this, concerned more with relishing carnage than telling a story. What matters most in Ozploitation films , of which this production is a spiritual descendent, is atmosphere and energy: watching them feels like sticking your head out the window of a fast-moving car. Film-makers find a true sweet spot when combining this feel with a great narrative – which Wyrmwood: Apocalypse doesn’t have, though it’s a bit of fun nonetheless.

  • Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is in cinemas now

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dave review – pyrotechnics and endearing vulnerability

Earlier this month, Streatham rapper Dave closed the Brit awards wielding an electric guitar that shot flames out of its neck while he thumbed a lyrical solo. Behind him, a gospel choir provided a euphoric crescendo of melodies, while to his right stood rappers Ghetts, Meekz, Fredo and Giggs, all nodding emphatically to the flow of his bars. The O2 audience was on its feet, anointing this eight minutes of music as a rock star’s homecoming, proof that only three years after his debut album release, Dave can keep an arena rapt.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Villain Movies, ‘Transformers’ Series & More Heading To Paramount+ & Nickelodeon

Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors Event. Nickelodeon Animation is following the release of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated theatrical film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023. Each will center on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales, according to the streaming service....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Mckenzie
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the Best Movies to Watch

A pile of new movies come to Hulu this week, including Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, and Kingsman franchise prequel The King's Man. Here's a look at what's new, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this week (Feb. 14-21) Monday. The Space...
TV & VIDEOS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Review: 'Horizon Forbidden West' brings a personal saga to a primal post-apocalypse

Horizon Forbidden West returns to a post-apocalypse brimming with wondrous scenery, bestial robots, and scrappy civilizations that arose a thousand years after ecological catastrophe. It's topped my most-anticipated games list for years — and I know I'm not alone in saying that its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, is one of my favorite games of all time. Yet, I had some trepidation when I finally got my hands on the game. After all, could this sequel measure up to the majesty of the first? I didn't have to worry; Horizon Forbidden West surpassed my incredibly lofty expectations.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, review: not quite the Apocalypse

Rosie Day, the writer and performer of Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, has said that she wrote the show as a dare when she was challenged by a director to write a one-person play. Having played many teenagers in her film and TV career and spurred on by what she says is a distinct lack of roles for teenage girls on stage, the play was inspired by an article Day read in 2018 which stated that one in four teenage girls are self-harming in the UK.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy