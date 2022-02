The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC), which is dual-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, announced that it will soon be welcoming a new member to its board of directors. Alexandre Van Damme of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A) will be retiring from his role on Kraft Heinz’s board of directors at the end of his term. Berkshire Hathaway will be nominating Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, to the role at Kraft Heinz’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO