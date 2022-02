Kamila Valieva, a very young Olympic figure skater from Russia, had a meltdown during the free skate event in Beijing this last week. It was learned she had an endurance-boosting drug in her system but was not disqualified by the Olympic Committee. Her dream of a gold medal vanished when she clearly succumbed to the negative characterizations and consequent pressure and fell several times during the skating competition.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO