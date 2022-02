This Week In Dallas, You Can Get Freaked Out By The Future With Motion City Soundtrack, Let Flo Milli Steal Your Man & Dance To Joy Division With The Wombats. After a couple weeks of hiatus, we’re back with Things To Do. As the omicron variant peaked post-holidays, we decided to cool it with the events since everything was getting cancelled. There’s no end in sight for COVID cases, but life must go on, so be smart, sanitary and safe, and see what sort of events you’re comfortable with.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO