Eve Muirhead led Great Britain to their first gold medal at the Winter Olympics after a superb 10-3 victory over Japan in the women’s curling final.The Team GB skip, alongside Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, also secured a first curling gold medal in 20 years. Muirhead played a pivotal role after executing a fine shot in the seventh end to take out Japan’s only stone in the house to snatch four points, stretching their lead to 8-2.And it proved too much for Fujisawa Satsuki’s team and served as redemption for Muirhead after Team GB lost against the same...

