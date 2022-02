Most people own a laptop primarily because of its portability. Simply pop your machine into your bag and take it with you to school, your workplace, or on a business trip. However, a laptop's portability is also a downside as it gives more of a chance of getting seriously damaged, lost, or even stolen. Therefore, it's best to take the proper precautions when you're traveling to make sure your laptop stays safe and sound.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO