Ridgecrest, CA

Dutch Bros to open its first Ridgecrest store

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Dutch Bros will open its first store in Ridgecrest on Thursday, Feb. 17th.

The store at 213 S. China Lake Blvd. will host a grand opening starting at 5 a.m.

“We’re stoked to open our first shop in Ridgecrest and serve this amazing community,” said Christian Wong, operator of Dutch Bros Ridgecrest, in a press release. “We can’t wait to see everyone."

The drive-thru coffee company started in Grants Pass, Ore., in 1992 and has more than 500 locations in 11 states.

