Dutch Bros to open its first Ridgecrest store

Dutch Bros will open its first store in Ridgecrest on Thursday, Feb. 17th.

The store at 213 S. China Lake Blvd. will host a grand opening starting at 5 a.m.

“We’re stoked to open our first shop in Ridgecrest and serve this amazing community,” said Christian Wong, operator of Dutch Bros Ridgecrest, in a press release. “We can’t wait to see everyone."

The drive-thru coffee company started in Grants Pass, Ore., in 1992 and has more than 500 locations in 11 states.