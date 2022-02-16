ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 landing spots for Davante Adams in 2022 NFL free agency

By Mike Phillips
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavante Adams is set to be the NFL’s top free agent and these five teams make the most sense as landing spots for the star receiver. In the passing age that is the modern NFL, having a star No. 1 receiver can make all the difference for contending teams. Cooper Kupp...

fansided.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Ja'marr Chase
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Jaguars#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Green Bay Packers#Afc South
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Buccaneers Odds to Land Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

With the need to replace Tom Brady at the forefront of their offseason plans, you can expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find themselves connected to every top quarterback available or involved in trade rumors as we march towards the NFL's new league year. Currently, the most attention-grabbing headline is...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

233K+
Followers
429K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy