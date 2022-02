With Valentine’s Day and a primary election for the city’s new mayor, its been a busy week so far for Milwaukeeans. So kick back and enjoy some stress-free events this weekend — and maybe hang out with some dinosaurs. There are two events this weekend that will give families the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some prehistoric beasts. Check out the Tyrannosaurs Meet the Family event at the Milwaukee Public Museum, which offers a virtual experience where Milwaukee gets taken over by dinosaurs, or the Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Milwaukee State Fair Park. Its currently Black History Month, and Discovery World is celebrating by hosting a makers market focused primarily on Black-owned local creatives, so be sure to stop by and support local businesses.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO