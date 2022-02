POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown for “Sixth Sunday after the Epiphany.” Our guest soloist will be Psalmist Don Corey Washington. Every Sunday in February, BCCP will share expressions of the Black History Theme – Black Health and Wellness. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial-in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is closed Monday. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered. Booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are administered. Appointments for children 5-11 are now accepted for the Pfizer BioNTech pediatric vaccine at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19vaccine. In addition, appointments are being accepted for the “Flu Shot” at www.montcopa.org/flu or call 610-278-5117 and speak to someone who can help you register. Walk-Ins are accepted. Transportation to “Clinic” is available by calling 610-326-1700. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium. On Thursday at 12:00 PM, it’s In-Person (Lower Sanctuary) & Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, call 610-326-1700.

8 DAYS AGO