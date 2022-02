Due to road work, on Monday, Ohio Street from Magnolia Road to Belmont Boulevard will reduced to single lane traffic. The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. APAC Shears of Salina will seal cracks, weather permitting.

SALINA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO