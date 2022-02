A new leak from the usually reliable WinFuture tells all about Oppo’s upcoming flagship, the Find X5 Pro. We’re even treated to some renders, which we’ve shared here. As previously leaked, and indeed as we would have predicted, the new flagship is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The new leak tells us that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and that this isn’t expandable via an external memory card.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO