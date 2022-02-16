PLANE CRASH: Small Plane Crashes At Pahokee Airport

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. A Palm Beach International Airport supervisor is heading to the scene to oversee.

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Plane is on its roof.

UPDATE: 11:18 a.m. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that this is a two-seater plane and both occupants have been seen walking near the plane. There is no fuel leak.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — (11:15 a.m.) — A small plane has crashed within the past several minutes at Pahokee Airport. The small plane crashed on a runway on airport property. At least two victims have been seen walking near the plane.

