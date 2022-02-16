Man Wanted By Police In Bristol Township Stepfather's Murder

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, is believed to be driving the silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer owned by his 78-year-old stepfather, who was found dead inside a Bristol Township home Tuesday, Feb. 15. Photo Credit: Bristol Township PD/Bucks County DA's Office

Police in Bucks County are on the lookout for a 41-year-old man wanted as a person of interest in the murder of his stepfather, authorities said.

Brian Joseph Carey is believed to be driving the silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer owned by his 78-year-old stepfather, who was found dead inside a Bristol Township home Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bristol Township Police Department.

Officers were called to the house in the 700 block of Winder Drive, where they discovered the 78-year-old man's body around 7:15 p.m., police said.

The car has a Pennsylvania license plate number. GNJ 5128.

Those who see Carey should not approach him and should call 911 immediately, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040. Tipsters can also submit information at Bucksda.org.

