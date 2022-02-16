ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Montagu, an American who married a British nobleman, says aristocratic life is a 'different world' from 'Bridgerton'

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Julie Montagu, left, and a still from "Bridgerton," right.

Julie Montagu, Netflix.

  • Julie Montagu is an American who married into the British aristocracy.
  • She told Insider about her experience as a viscountess, the title given to the wife of a viscount.
  • Montagu said it's completely different from what's shown on TV series like "Bridgerton."

American-born Julie Montagu became part of the British aristocracy when she married Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, in 2004.

Montagu, who is known by the title Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, told Insider that her experience of aristocratic life is "radically" different to what is portrayed on popular TV shows such as  "Bridgerton."

The Netflix drama, based on Julia Quinn's novel series, follows wealthy aristocratic families in Regency-era London. Season two , which airs on March 25, is loosely based on Quinn's second "Bridgerton" novel, titled "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, in "Bridgerton."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Montagu told Insider that while she's a fan of the series, she acknowledges that the British aristocracy is now "a totally different world" from what's shown on the screen.

Montagu works as a yoga instructor and splits her time between teaching classes and running the family's Mapperton Estate, which costs £200,000, or around $270,000, per year, she previously told The Times. She documents these experiences on her YouTube channel, titled American Viscountess.

"In the aristocratic world, I feel like we all look at 'Downton Abbey' and 'The Gilded Age' which is all about being accepted into the upper crust of society and having glamorous parties, and looking glamorous," Montagu said.  "I didn't come from that world, and I will never be like that."

Montagu said that she buys her clothes from charity shops, doesn't wear a lot of makeup, and doesn't get her hair blown out.

"I try to look presentable, don't get me wrong. But sometimes people on YouTube will say, 'I wish you would do something with your hair,' or 'I wish you would wear more makeup,'" Montagu said. "I am who I am, and I think that sends a good message. Men don't go and get their hair and makeup done — why should we have to?"

Julie Montagu mispronounced her husband's title when they first met

Montagu told Insider that she is looking forward to season two of "Bridgerton," "because it's about the viscount finding his viscountess, and that's my titled name."

A viscountess is the female version of viscount, a title given to a British nobleman who is below an earl and above a baron in rank, according to Collins Dictionary.

"When I first heard the word 'viscount' it was from my husband and I said it the wrong way," Montagu said.

The viscountess said that when she first saw her husband's title on his credit card, she asked him what it meant and mispronounced it like the word "discount." He explained to her that it was his noble title, and that the correct pronunciation is "vai-count."

"I'm excited, because I think a lot of people know about princes and princesses, dukes, and duchesses," she said. "But not a lot of people know about a viscountess, or how to say it the right way."

Read the original article on Insider

