Blueprint Medicines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $318.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.40. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $107 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $644.1 million, or $11.01 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $180.1 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

